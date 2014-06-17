Iceland's Kaupthing to sell part of Arion stake for more than $450 mln
March 19 Iceland's Arion Bank said Kaupskil ehf, a unit of Kaupthing, has agreed to sell 582.9 million shares of Arion Bank for more than 48.8 billion kronas ($450.7 million).
(Adds details, AT&T declining to comment)
June 17 AT&T Inc will exclusively carry Amazon.com Inc's long-rumored smartphone that is expected to be launched on Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the plans. (r.reuters.com/gav22w)
Amazon.com revived speculation about its next major product earlier this month, using a mysterious YouTube video and website post to announce a June 18 "launch event" in Seattle to be hosted by Chief Executive Jeff Bezos.
The Journal and several tech blogs have reported that the internet retailer may be working on a phone with a three-dimensional display.
Rumors of an Amazon-designed smartphone have circulated for years, though executives have played down ambitions to leap into a heavily competitive and increasingly saturated market dominated by Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd .
AT&T was the exclusive partner of Apple Inc when it launched the iPhone in 2007.
AT&T declined to comment, while Amazon could not be reached immediately.
Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty
SINGAPORE, March 20 Chicago wheat hit its highest in a week on Monday, buoyed by a weaker dollar and concerns over a lack of moisture for the U.S. winter crop. Corn and soybean prices rose in early Asian trade, although gains were limited by bumper South American supplies.
