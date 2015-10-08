Oct 8 Amazon.com Inc's cloud business, Amazon Web Services, has launched a service to help customers build applications for connected devices, the so-called "Internet of Things".

The service, called "AWS IoT", will allow cars, factory floors, aircraft engines and sensor grids, among other things, to interact with cloud services and other devices, the company said on Thursday. (amzn.to/1L97w0x)

The beta version of the service is available from Thursday, Amazon's Chief Technology Officer Werner Vogels said at a company event in Las Vegas. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy and Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)