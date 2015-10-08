BRIEF-Net 1 UEPS Technologies cos' South African unit signs addendum to contract with South African Social Security Agency
* Cos' South African unit has signed an addendum to its contract with South African Social Security Agency
Oct 8 Amazon.com Inc's cloud business, Amazon Web Services, has launched a service to help customers build applications for connected devices, the so-called "Internet of Things".
The service, called "AWS IoT", will allow cars, factory floors, aircraft engines and sensor grids, among other things, to interact with cloud services and other devices, the company said on Thursday. (amzn.to/1L97w0x)
The beta version of the service is available from Thursday, Amazon's Chief Technology Officer Werner Vogels said at a company event in Las Vegas. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy and Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Cos' South African unit has signed an addendum to its contract with South African Social Security Agency
ATHENS, March 31 Euro zone deputy finance ministers have recommended that Greek bailout review talks continue in Athens, a government official said on Friday, as Athens and its creditors seek a deal on reforms to unlock further aid.