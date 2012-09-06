BRIEF-PNM Resources sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, Sept 6 Amazon.Com Inc : * Unveils new kindle fire for $159 * Upgraded kindle fire is 40 percent faster, has longer battery life * Amazon unveils kindle fire hd with 8.9 inch screen
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017