Dialog Semi slump, banks weigh on European shares; volatility up
* Autogrill rallies as spin-off move fuels M&A chatter (Adds details, closing prices)
Feb 4 Online retailer Amazon.com Inc has renewed its long-running credit card relationship with JPMorgan Chase & Co, the Wall Street Journal reported.
At least one other card issuer was also interested in a tie-up with Amazon for payment cards, the Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1X6lBmP)
The financial details of the deal were not available, the Journal said.
Amazon was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Autogrill rallies as spin-off move fuels M&A chatter (Adds details, closing prices)
* Co, Healthx collaborating to integrate co's shopping, enrollment and engagement solutions with Healthx's portal technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: