WASHINGTON Feb 26 Amazon.com Inc has
hired President Barack Obama's former spokesman Jay Carney as
senior vice president for worldwide corporate affairs, Politico
reported on Thursday.
Carney stepped down as Obama's press secretary in June after
more than three years in the high-profile job. Since then, he
has been a political commentator on CNN, a gig that he will give
up now that he has joined Amazon, Politico said.
Carney, who will oversee the internet retailer's public
relations and lobbying efforts, will report to Chief Executive
Jeff Bezos, Politico said.
