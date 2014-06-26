June 26 Infosys Ltd co-founder N.R.
Narayana Murthy is close to entering into an e-commerce joint
venture in India with Amazon.com Inc through his
investment firm, Catamaran Ventures, India's Economic Times
reported.
Catamaran confirmed the planned venture with Amazon Asia,
the business daily reported on Thursday. (bit.ly/1lhInmm)
Amazon and Catamaran were not immediately available for
comment.
Catamaran will hold a 51 percent stake in the business, as
required under India's foreign direct investment rules, the
newspaper reported, citing sources.
Murthy built up Infosys into one of India's top outsourcing
service companies. He stepped down as executive chairman of the
company earlier this month.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)