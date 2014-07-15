SAN FRANCISCO, July 15 Amazon.com Inc
is in talks with Simon & Schuster Inc, the chief executive of
the book publisher's parent company said on Tuesday,
representing a second front in Amazon's feud with the publishing
industry over digital book pricing.
The talks come as the largest online book retailer remains
locked in a months-long impasse with Hachette, owned by France's
Lagardere, over the price of e-books sold on Amazon's
digital shelves.
Industry experts had expected other publishers eventually to
be drawn into negotiations as well, as the Internet retailer
tries to set new benchmarks for the ebook market.
"We are negotiating with Amazon as we speak so I don't want
to get into too much detail about it," Les Moonves, president
and chief executive officer of CBS Corp, which owns
Simon and Schuster, said during Fortune's Brainstorm Tech
conference in Aspen, Colorado.
A video of the speech was posted on Fortune's website (bit.ly/1ktVim9).
Amazon Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos and Moonves met in
Sun Valley last week to discuss their businesses.
"Obviously Amazon has a very definitive point of view on
what should be done in the publishing business. Those in the
publishing world are not totally copacetic with it," Moonves
said.
The dispute with Hachette, which began roughly in January,
has taken some nasty turns. Amazon delayed delivery of some
Hachette titles, including sought-after print versions and, at
one point, it removed a pre-order option for "The Silkworm," by
Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling writing as Robert Galbraith.
(Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)