UPDATE 2-Delta Air cuts forecast for key revenue measure again
* Sees 1st-qtr avg fuel price of $1.68-$1.73/gallon (Adds background, details)
Dec 3 Amazon.com Inc said its Fire tablet is now available in China for 499 yuan ($78) with access to hundreds of thousands of Kindle books.
The tablet, which comes with a screen that measures 7 inches (17 cm) diagonally and a front-and-back camera, would include English language learning features such as Word Wise for customers who want to read or learn English, the company said in a statement.
Amazon's sales of its 7-inch tablet tripled over the Thanksgiving weekend from last year, the company said on Tuesday. ($1 = 6.3972 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Sees 1st-qtr avg fuel price of $1.68-$1.73/gallon (Adds background, details)
NEW YORK, April 4 The safe-haven yen rose to a one-week high against the dollar and a 4-1/2 month peak versus the euro on Tuesday, as investors grew cautious about a possibly contentious meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.