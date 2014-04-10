EU mergers and takeovers (March 20)
BRUSSELS, March 20 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
SAN FRANCISCO, April 10 Amazon.com Inc will buy New York-based digital comic book publisher comiXology for an undisclosed sum to beef up its entertainment content.
The deal, announced on Thursday, is expected to close in the second quarter.
ComiXology, which makes one of the top grossing apps for Apple Inc's iPad tablet, was founded in 2007. The acquisition comes as e-commerce company expands its slate of scripted shows and video games. Last week, it launched the Fire TV video streaming device.
(Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
BRUSSELS, March 20 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
JERUSALEM/BEIJING, March 20 China's economy may be 35 times larger than Israel's, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is hoping to use that to advantage during a three-day visit to Beijing as he looks to reorient Israel's economy towards Asia over Europe and the United States.
* PE firm GTCR to retain Cision stake (Adds details, background)