SAN FRANCISCO, July 24 Amazon.com Inc
is spending more than $100 million on original video content in
the third quarter, considerably higher than its spending a year
ago and in the second quarter, Chief Financial Officer Tom
Szkutak said on Thursday.
The largest U.S. online retailer, which also reported a
larger-than-expected second-quarter loss Thursday, is beefing up
its digital content. It recently approved pilots for a number of
original television shows for its Prime Video service.
Szkutak told analysts during a call that members of Amazon's
Prime membership program are increasingly streaming free videos
online. Eventually those customers buy digital videos and other
digital content as well, he added.
