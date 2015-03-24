March 23 Amazon Inc's Twitch unit said
on Monday there may have been unauthorized access to some of its
user account information, according to the live streaming gaming
network's official blog.
Twitch said it had expired passwords and stream keys, and
disconnected accounts from Twitter and YouTube to protect the
users.
As a result, the consumers will be prompted to create a new
password the next time they try to log into their Twitch
account, according to a message on its official blog. (bit.ly/1C5okmS)
Amazon bought Twitch Interactive last year for $970 million,
beating out a rival bid from Google Inc.
(Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)