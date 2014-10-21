(Adds Amazon's confirmation)
Oct 20 Online book retailer Amazon.com Inc
said on Monday it has signed a multiyear deal with
Simon & Schuster Inc, the second Big-Five book publisher, on the
future price of e-books.
Amazon, which had been in talks with Simon & Schuster since
July over pricing, confirmed the deal first reported by the
Business Insider news blog that the two had reached an
agreement.
Amazon had been locked in a months-long standoff with
publisher Hachette Book Group, the fourth-largest U.S. book
publisher owned by France's Lagardere, over digital
book pricing. That has led to numerous issues for authors.
Industry experts had expected other publishers eventually to
be drawn into negotiations as well, as the Internet retailer
tries to set new benchmarks for the e-book
market.
Negotiations with Simon & Schuster took about three weeks
and closed two months before Amazon's contract expired,
according to Business Insider. (bit.ly/1zihNGT)
Simon & Schuster made its original offer and an agreement
was reached after a few changes by Amazon, the source told
Business Insider.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bangalore and Deepa Seetharaman
in San Francisco; Editing by Maju Samuel and Diane Craft)