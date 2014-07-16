SAN FRANCISCO, July 16 Amazon.com Inc
is considering a new e-book subscription service called "Kindle
Unlimited," that aims to replicate popular video-streaming
models for the digital books market, according to several online
reports and a test page that briefly appeared on the Internet
retailer's website.
The page, spotted by tech blog Gigaom but since taken down,
touted a service that for $9.99 a month, would grant unlimited
access to more than 600,000 titles including popular books "Life
of Pi," and "Water for Elephants," as well as blockbuster
franchises like the "Hunger Games," and "Lord of the Rings."
A brief promotional message described the service as
available "on any device." Other details remained unclear,
however, and Amazon did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
Unlike video streaming, which is dominated by services such
as Netflix Inc and Amazon's own Instant Video, few
on-demand, buffet-type options exist for digital readers beyond
smaller players such as Sribd. Netflix, for instance, charges
several dollars per month for unlimited streaming of movies and
TV programs.
Amazon is also investing heavily in digital content and
Kindle devices to stream that content. It is currently engaged
in difficult negotiations with publishers Hachette Book Group
and Simon & Schuster over e-book pricing, according to industry
sources.
(Reporting by San Francisco newsroom, editing by G Crosse)