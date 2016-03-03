BRIEF-Galapagos priced 3.75 mln new ordinary shares at $90 per ADS
* Galapagos raises $338 million gross proceeds in a U.S. public offering
SAN FRANCISCO, March 3 Amazon.com Inc. announced it plans to stop supporting on-device encryption for Fire tablets running Fire OS 5, the latest version of its operating system for the gadgets.
In an emailed statement, an Amazon spokeswoman told Reuters, "It was a feature few customers were actually using."
On-device encryption allows the user to protect the device, with a password or other means, from thieves or others seeking access to the data on the gadget. (Editing by Stephen R. Trousdale and David Gregorio)
* Galapagos raises $338 million gross proceeds in a U.S. public offering
TOKYO, April 18 Japan's Nikkei stock index took its cue from a rebound in U.S. shares and a weaker yen on Tuesday, pulling away from its recent five-month lows.