SAN FRANCISCO, March 3 Amazon.com Inc. announced it plans to stop supporting on-device encryption for Fire tablets running Fire OS 5, the latest version of its operating system for the gadgets.

In an emailed statement, an Amazon spokeswoman told Reuters, "It was a feature few customers were actually using."

On-device encryption allows the user to protect the device, with a password or other means, from thieves or others seeking access to the data on the gadget. (Editing by Stephen R. Trousdale and David Gregorio)