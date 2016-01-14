(Rewrites, adds background on filing, Amazon's logistics
business)
By Mari Saito
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 14 Online retailer Amazon.com
Inc's China division has registered as an ocean freight
forwarder, according to the U.S. Federal Maritime Commission, a
move which allows it to coordinate cargo shipments between China
and the United States.
The registration is the latest indication that the world's
largest online retailer plans to expand its logistics business
to cut costs for its own retail business and potentially provide
third-party logistics services to other industries.
Its new status as a freight forwarder, or "non-vessel
operating common carrier" means the Amazon unit can subcontract
carriage of cargoes to a ship operator while it takes on legal
liability and takes care of customs documentation.
Amazon is already negotiating a deal to lease 20 jets to
start its own air-delivery service in the United States, the
Seattle Times reported last year. The retailer has also
introduced its own truck trailers and started a program last
year that uses a fleet of on-demand drivers to deliver packages.
The Federal Maritime Commission, a U.S. government agency
that regulates the U.S.-international ocean transportation
system, said on Thursday a business named Beijing Century Joyo
Courier Service Co Ltd, with the trade names Amazon China,
Amazon.CN and Amazon Global Logistics China, was registered in
its database to provide ocean freight services.
Amazon China submitted its registration request on Nov. 9
last year, submitting various documents and posting a bond, the
commission said on Thursday. The request was reviewed and
registered on Nov. 13. It is the entity's first registration,
the commission said.
Ryan Petersen, who heads Flexport, a San Francisco-based
licensed freight forwarder, first wrote about Amazon's
registration on his company blog on Thursday.
"Amazon's ocean freight services will be far more attractive
to Chinese sellers than to American buyers. Chinese suppliers
would love direct access to Amazon's vast American customer
base," wrote Petersen, adding that it could mean even more price
pressure on U.S. merchants that already sell goods imported from
China to customers through Amazon's site.
An Amazon spokeswoman declined to comment.
