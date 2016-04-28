(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Alison Frankel
April 28 (Reuters) -
* The court system in this country is supposed to be open to
the public. That's a core principle, codified in the First
Amendment and centuries of common law. Yet American corporations
constantly push to restrict access to court records.
Once in a while, media organizations or public interest
groups get involved and orders to seal turn into First Amendment
blowouts, but those cases are increasingly likely to be
exceptions. Far more often, no one stands up in opposition when
a corporation asks to seal or redact court filings.
A summary judgment opinion issued Wednesday in a Federal
Trade Commission case against Amazon is the latest example of
what these routine deletions cost the public.
As my Reuters colleagues Diane Bartz and Dan Levine
reported, U.S. District Judge John Coughenour of Seattle
determined that Amazon is liable to the parents of children who
bought items like "a boatload of doughnuts, a can of stars, and
bars of gold" while playing supposedly free apps.
Exact damages are still to be decided, the judge said, "but
the millions of dollars billed to Amazon customers without a
mechanism for consent, the thousands of customers complaining
about unauthorized charges, and the time spent seeking refunds
for those charges, all demonstrate substantial injury."
"LOW-HANGING FRUIT"
And Amazon's strategy was no accident, according to the
opinion. When it developed the Kindle Fire tablet, Amazon
targeted "soccer parents" as a key customer base, describing
them as "low-hanging fruit."
In a marketing document discussing in-app purchases, which
the opinion cites, Amazon admitted it knew children were
spending their parents' real money on in-app purchases without
their parents' knowledge. "As one Amazon employee explained, 'If
a parent gives the device to a child and the child is playing
the game and they - they just decide, you know, outside of the
parent's view or whatever, to purchase, they could do that,'"
Judge Coughenour wrote.
Within a couple months of Amazon's launch of in-app
purchasing in late 2011, parents were complaining in droves.
Amazon fielded 11,110 requests for refunds, the opinion said,
prompting an Amazon employee to state the obvious: "We're
clearly causing problems for a large percentage of our
customers."
You wouldn't know any of the details in the preceding three
paragraphs if you just read the public version of the opinion
Judge Coughenour issued Wednesday. They've all been blacked out.
It's only because of a glitch in the execution of the
redactions that we're able to see the text beneath the black
redaction tape. (As other sites have explained, the redacted
text appears if you copy the opinion and paste it into a Word
file.) After word of the glitch got out, the judge's chambers
pulled the redacted opinion from the court's electronic docket.
I could not ascertain who decided what to black out in Judge
Coughenour's opinion. I emailed FTC counsel, Amazon lawyers from
Venable and Perkins Coie and Judge Coughenour's courtroom deputy
to ask; I heard back only from J. Douglas Baldridge of Venable,
who declined to comment.
EMBARRASSING FOR AMAZON
Several months into the case, which was filed in 2014,
Amazon and the FTC jointly proposed an order to keep supposedly
confidential discovery materials under seal. The judge signed
the order in January 2015.
Later in the case, when both sides filed motions for summary
judgment, Amazon and the FTC each asked the judge to keep some
accompanying exhibits confidential. Both requests involved
material Amazon wanted to keep under wraps; the FTC doesn't seem
to have protested Amazon's assertion that internal corporate
memos cited in the government's summary judgment brief should be
sealed.
Judge Coughenour's sealing orders duly noted the presumption
of public access but nevertheless granted the Amazon and FTC
confidentiality motions. Corporate "strategic planning and
financial information," he said, is "of a sensitive enough
nature that it outweighs the de minimus public interest in
access."
Really? A "de minimus public interest" in the details of
Amazon's corporate strategy to entice children to spend millions
of dollars of their unwitting parents' money in order to play
supposedly free games?
Amazon has now eliminated unauthorized in-app purchases on
all devices except its obsolete first-generation Kindles, as
Judge Coughenour acknowledged when he said the FTC is not
entitled to an injunction against Amazon.
Corporate documents debating a now-abandoned strategy don't
reveal anything useful to Amazon competitors. They are just
embarrassing for Amazon.
PUBLIC'S RIGHT TO KNOW
The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said in its
magisterial Company Doe ruling in 2014, a corporation has no
right to claim secrecy just because court filings might damage
its reputation - no more than, say, the would-be adulterers who
wanted to keep their names out of a class action against the
Ashley Madison website.
Amazon and the FTC are at odds over the FTC's damages model,
which estimated Amazon's revenue from unauthorized in-app
purchases to be $86 million, based on an extrapolation involving
failed password entries. Amazon says that model is completely
unreliable. The judge has ordered additional briefing. But he
has already concluded - in words the public was not intended to
see - that Amazon caused millions of dollars of injury to
thousands of customers. That seems like more than a "de minimus"
public interest.
Amazon competitors Google and Apple stayed out of court when
the FTC accused them of similarly luring kids to buy fake
glittery game currency with real money. Apple settled for at
least $32.5 million in January 2014; Google consented to a $19
million settlement the following September.
The FTC filed its complaint against Amazon in July 2014,
between the Apple and Google settlements. It's a safe assumption
that Amazon and the FTC also had pre-suit settlement talks but,
unlike Apple and Google, decided to take its chances in court.
Had Amazon settled with the FTC before its case went to
litigation, it could have kept its awkward documents out of
public view. The company wanted to have things both ways - to go
to court and keep ticklish materials under seal. It very nearly
got what it wanted.
The Knight Foundation reported earlier this month that the
journalism industry is too financially strapped to lead the
First Amendment fight for access to court records. Public
interest groups also have limited resources. That leaves judges
as the guardians of the public's right to know - a burden too
many judges shrug off.
(Reporting by Alison Frankel.; Editing by Alessandra Rafferty.)