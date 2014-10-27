FRANKFURT Oct 27 Labour union Verdi has called
on workers at online retailer Amazon to go on strike at
five locations across Germany, as a row over pay and conditions
continues.
Verdi said in a statement it had called workers to strike at
distribution centres in Bad Hersfeld, Leipzig, Graben, Werne and
Rheinberg.
Workers at Bad Hersfeld, Leipzig and Graben will go on
strike from Monday to Wednesday, while workers at Werne will
strike Monday and Tuesday.
Amazon employs a total of 9,000 warehouse staff at nine
distribution centres in Germany, its second-biggest market
behind the United States, plus 14,000 seasonal workers.
Verdi wants Amazon to raise pay for workers at its
distribution centres in accordance with collective bargaining
agreements across the mail order and retail industry in Germany
and has organised several stoppages over the past year.
Amazon, however, has rejected the demand, arguing that it
regards warehouse staff as logistics workers and says they
receive above-average pay by the standards of that industry.
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)