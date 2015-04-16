DUESSELDORF, Germany, April 16 German labour
union Verdi is prepared for a long fight with U.S. online
retailer Amazon.com Inc for better pay and conditions
and expects more strikes this Christmas.
Verdi has organised frequent strikes at Amazon since May
2013 as it seeks to force the retailer to raise pay for
warehouse workers in accordance with collective bargaining
agreements across Germany's mail order and retail industry.
"Amazon counts as a retailer," Verdi board member Stefanie
Nutzenberger said at an event on Wednesday evening in
Duesseldorf. "They are a competitor of store and catalogue
retailers."
Amazon has repeatedly rejected the union's demands, saying
it regards warehouse staff as logistics workers and that they
receive above-average pay by the standards of that industry.
A spokeswoman said Amazon was a fair and responsible
employer even without a collective wage deal.
"That is no easy conflict. We are sticking with it and will
continue our work stoppages, also at Christmas again if
necessary," Nutzenberger said.
"Two years are not a long time in the fight for collective
bargaining," she said, adding it took Verdi seven years to
achieve its goals at Swedish furniture giant IKEA.
Nutzenberger said she was not worried that the strikes could
push Amazon to serve German clients from warehouses in
neighbouring countries.
"Amazon needs the German locations," she said. "There is no
reason to change our strategy."
Germany is Amazon's second-biggest market after the United
States with 10,000 warehouse staff plus more than 10,000
seasonal workers.
(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Emma Thomasson;
Editing by Vincent Baby)