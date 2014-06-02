BERLIN, June 2 Workers at German warehouses of
online retailer Amazon.com extended strikes on Monday
as labour union Verdi pressed its demands in a long-running
dispute over pay and conditions.
Verdi said in a statement it had called out workers to
strike at distribution centres in Bad Hersfeld and Graben after
more than 600 staff walked off the job in Bad Hersfeld and
Leipzig on Friday and Saturday.
The U.S. company employs a total of 9,000 warehouse staff at
nine distribution centres in Germany, its second-biggest market
behind the United States, plus 14,000 seasonal workers.
Verdi wants Amazon to raise pay for workers at its
distribution centres in accordance with collective bargaining
agreements across the mail order and retail industry in Germany
and has organised several stoppages over the past year.
Amazon, however, has rejected the demand, arguing that it
regards warehouse staff as logistics workers and says they
receive above-average pay by the standards of that industry.
Verdi said retail and mail order workers had a pay rise of
5.1 percent in two stages last year, while Amazon employees
received an average raise of 2 percent.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; editing by Jane Baird)