FRANKFURT, Sept 22 Workers at German warehouses
of online retailer Amazon.com took strike action again
on Monday as labour union Verdi pressed its demands in a
long-running dispute over pay and conditions.
Verdi said in a statement it had called out workers to
strike at distribution centres in Bad Hersfeld, Leipzig, Graben
and Rheinberg.
Verdi had in June staged walkouts at three of those
sites.
The U.S. company employs a total of 9,000 warehouse staff at
nine distribution centres in Germany, its second-biggest market
behind the United States, plus 14,000 seasonal workers.
Verdi wants Amazon to raise pay for workers at its
distribution centres in accordance with collective bargaining
agreements across the mail order and retail industry in Germany
and has organised several stoppages over the past year.
Amazon, however, has rejected the demand, arguing that it
regards warehouse staff as logistics workers and says they
receive above-average pay by the standards of that industry.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Jane Baird)