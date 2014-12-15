BERLIN Dec 15 Workers at Amazon
warehouses in Germany started a fresh three-day strike on Monday
to press their demands for better pay and conditions as the
online retailer races to ensure Christmas orders are delivered
on time.
Labour union Verdi said the strike had started at five of
Amazon's nine distribution centres in Germany but added it would
only know later in the day how many workers participated. The
walkouts are set to run until the end of Wednesday's late shift.
Verdi said delays to deliveries could not be ruled out due
to the strikes, but Amazon said customers could order up until
midnight on Dec. 21 to get gifts in time for Christmas, or even
on Dec. 23 or 24 if they pay for "express" delivery.
"We deliver reliably," an Amazon spokeswoman said.
Last year, Amazon orders in Germany peaked on Dec. 15, when
customers bought 4.6 million items, or 53 per second.
Verdi has organised frequent strikes at Amazon since May
2013 as it seeks to force Amazon to raise pay for workers at its
distribution centres in accordance with collective bargaining
agreements across Germany's mail order and retail industry.
Amazon has repeatedly rejected the union's demands, arguing
it regards warehouse staff as logistics workers and says they
receive above-average pay by the standards of that industry.
Amazon has previously said the long-running dispute has not
affected deliveries as the vast majority of workers in Germany
have not joined the strikes and it can draw on a European
network of 28 warehouses in seven countries.
The U.S. company employs almost 10,000 warehouse staff in
Germany, its second-biggest market behind the United States,
plus more than 10,000 seasonal workers.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Mark Potter)