April 13 E-commerce company Amazon.com Inc
and publisher HarperCollins have reached a new
multi-year publishing deal that covers both print and digital
titles, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing HarperCollins.
The deal calls for HarperCollins, owned by News Corp
, to set the retail prices of its digital books, with
incentives for HarperCollins to provide lower prices to
consumers, the Journal said, citing a person familiar with the
matter. (on.wsj.com/1DCqfRZ)
Financial terms were not reported. The agreement is expected
to go into effect this week, the Journal said.
"HarperCollins has reached an agreement with Amazon. Our
books will continue to be available on the Amazon print and
digital platforms," a HarperCollins spokeswoman said in a
statement, the Journal reported.
In November, Amazon reached a multi-year agreement with
Hachette Book Group for e-book and print book sales after months
of bitter fighting that pitted writers and publishers against
Amazon.
Hachette is a unit of France's Lagardere SCA and
the fourth-largest U.S. book publisher.
HarperCollins and Amazon were not available to comment.
(Reporting by Sneha Banerjee and Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru;
Editing by Leslie Adler)