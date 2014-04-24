BRIEF-Total Energy reaffirms reasons Savanna shareholders should tender to offer
SAN FRANCISCO, April 24 Amazon.com Inc, the largest U.S. online retailer, said global growth in unit sales during the first three months of the year slowed to 23 percent from the previous quarter.
The e-commerce giant's year-over-year unit sales, a closely watched measure of how many items Amazon has sold, has slowed considerably over the last two years. Unit sales growth was 25 percent in the fourth quarter.
During a call with analysts to discuss the company's first-quarter results, Chief Financial Officer Tom Szkutak also said Amazon now has 244 million active customer accounts. (Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Bernard Orr)
