US STOCKS-Dow hits 20,000 as post-election rally resumes
* Indexes up: Dow 0.49 pct, S&P 0.45 pct, Nasdaq 0.68 pct (Updates to open)
Jan 12 Amazon.com Inc said on Thursday it would create more than 100,000 full-time jobs in the United States over the next 18 months.
Seattle-based Amazon said it plans to increase its full-time U.S.-based workforce to more than 280,000 by mid-2018 from 180,000 in 2016.
"These jobs are not just in our Seattle headquarters or in Silicon Valley - they're in our customer service network, fulfillment centers and other facilities in local communities throughout the country," CEO Jeff Bezos said in a statement.
Amazon had about 230,800 full-time and part-time employees as of Dec. 31, 2015. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
NEW YORK, Jan 25 JPMorgan Chase & Co and Intuit Inc said on Wednesday they had reached an agreement to allow the bank's customers to quickly put account information into Mint, TurboTax Online and QuickBooks Online financial management applications without turning over user names and bank passwords.
TORONTO, Jan 25 Canada's main stock index moved closer to a record high on Wednesday, led by gains for its heavyweight energy and financial groups as global stocks climbed, while lower gold prices weighed on gold mining shares.