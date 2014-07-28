MUMBAI, July 28 Amazon.com Inc's Indian
unit will open five new warehouses in the country, which will
almost double its storage capacity to half a million square
feet, the company said in a statement on Monday.
Amazon operates two warehouses or "fulfillment centers" on
the outskirts of Mumbai and Bangalore. The new facilities will
be opened in Delhi, Chennai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad and on the
outskirts of Gurgaon.
The expansion will allow Amazon to extend its same-day and
next-day delivery services in these cities.
Amazon's India website, set up in June last year, operates a
marketplace which allows other vendors to sell their products to
customers.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)