By Aditi Shah
BENGALURU, India, Nov 13 E-commerce giant
Amazon.com is taking lessons learnt from its daily
battles with India's choked roads and cramped cities to some of
its largest developed markets, exporting a model of cheaper
deliveries and reduced warehousing costs.
Online shopping is booming in India, where millions of
consumers are newly able to access the Internet thanks to cheap
smartphones. For Amazon, it is already the largest contributor
of new customers outside the United States.
But, like local rivals Flipkart and Snapdeal, Amazon has
struggled with deliveries in cities where snarl-ups are frequent
and road signs unreliable. In response, firms have set up
logistics networks and use motorbikes instead of trucks.
Flipkart, for one, has tapped Mumbai's dabbawalas, a more
than a century-old lunch box distribution service.
More than two years on from its arrival in India, Amazon
says it is now ready to apply some of the innovations applied
here to markets including the United States, Mexico and Brazil.
Britain, for example, could get a delivery service called
Easy Ship, where orders are picked up by Amazon's crew directly
from sellers, cutting out the time and cost of sending goods to
a warehouse and the need for more space.
"It's not just that we learn from the big brothers like
North America," Akhil Saxena, director of operations at Amazon
India said in a recent interview at the company's local
headquarters in the southtern city of Bengaluru.
"There is so much focus on India and the kind of growth that
is happening here... People say, if it works for them, let's see
what we can pick and learn," said Saxena.
E-commerce in India could grow to $137 billion by 2020 from
$11 billion in 2013, says Morgan Stanley, and firms like Amazon,
local market leader Flipkart and rival Snapdeal, backed by
Japan's SoftBank, are fighting for a bigger share.
Speedy and cheap delivery is critical to winning over
customers in a cut-throat industry, where heavy discounts mean
firms are already burning through substantial cash to grow.
Harish Bijoor, an independent brand expert and business
analyst, said the innovative delivery services were helping
Amazon extend its reach in India, even at the cost of giving up
some control over logistics - a lesson it could export.
"E-commerce is a trust business today and without that you
cannot achieve scale," Bijoor said.
MADE IN INDIA
Unlike in its other markets, government restrictions on
foreign investment mean Amazon operates in India purely as a
marketplace, rather than hawking its own goods. That tightens
its relations with a multitude of sellers, and underlines the
need to keep those connections simple.
Launched in India in 2014, Easy Ship, for example, cuts out
costs of storing, packing and separately shipping goods.
"This probably cuts your overall transportation cost at
least by half," said Samuel Thomas, Amazon India's director of
transportation, adding that it trains sellers to provide the
service, now used by 30,000, or more than 75 percent of them.
Another service introduced in India in May and considered
for export to other markets, Seller Flex, allows sellers to have
the flexibility to store goods and ship them to customers on
their own, instead of routing them through Amazon.
Amazon provides technology and training to ensure goods are
packed, labelled and delivered as the company would.
While Amazon in developed markets may not want to tweak its
model for best selling goods, analysts said, it could consider
the made-in-India seller solution to cut down on warehousing and
delivery costs for thousands of "non core" products which are
offered, but infrequently bought.
"Amazon is becoming a lot more flexible about how it
services its customers," said Neil Saunders, at UK-based retail
research firm Conlumino.
"If you go back about five years ... it was fairly
one-dimensional. Now you have Amazon Prime, in some cities you
have same day deliveries, a couple of hour deliveries ... And
this is part of that."
