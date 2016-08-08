TOKYO Aug 8 Japan's Fair Trade Commission has
raided the office of Amazon Japan on suspicion of pressuring
retailers to offer products on more favourable conditions than
on rival sites, the Nikkei business daily reported on Monday.
The paper did not say when the raid took place.
Amazon Japan is suspected of imposing conditions on
retailers such as forcing them to sell products at a lower price
if they were also advertising on other online shopping sites,
the Nikkei said, citing sources with knowledge of the case.
A Fair Trade Commission spokesman said he could not confirm
the report but added: "I won't say the contents are incorrect."
