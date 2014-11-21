BRIEF-First BanCorp announces sale of PREPA loan
* First BanCorp - gross proceeds from sale resulted in slight incremental loss of about $570 thousand versus adjusted book balance, net of reserves
Nov 21 Online retailer Amazon.com Inc will release a new ad-supported video streaming service early next year, the New York Post reported, citing sources.
The service will be separate from the company's $99-a-year Prime membership, which includes a video service, the Post reported. (bit.ly/1BU9mCU)
The Post did not say if the new service would be free or chargeable. Amazon's Prime service costs $99 a year.
Amazon was not immediately available for comment.
The new service will compete directly with Hulu and Netflix Inc, whose charges start at $7.99 a month for customers in the United States.
Though the new service will be separate from Prime, ultimately Amazon plans to lure more users and eventually get them to sign up for Prime, the Post said. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
March 13 U.S. stocks were little changed on Monday as investors held back from making big bets ahead of a widely expected interest rate hike on Wednesday.
* The Ensign Group acquires hospice operations in Prescott Valley, Arizona