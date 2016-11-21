Nov 21 Amazon.com Inc is exploring live
sports streaming and has held talks with leagues including the
National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball and the
National Football League for live game rights, the Wall Street
Journal reported, citing sources.
Amazon has held discussions to create a premium, exclusive
sports package with a Prime membership. However, details are
still not clear, the Journal reported on Monday.
The e-commerce giant's Prime loyalty program offers original
TV programming and access to digital entertainment products such
as Prime Music and Prime Video, as well as one-hour delivery of
purchases, for an annual fee of $99.
The company, which has reached out to smaller leagues, has
also contacted traditional TV networks for game rights they are
not using, the Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/2eZJ4dy)
Among those approached include Univision Communications Inc
for Mexican soccer league games, Walt Disney Co's
ESPN and ONE World Sports, the report said.
Amazon, NBA, NFL and the Major League Baseball were not
immediately available for comment.
Amazon's move comes as sports fans increasingly rely on the
internet to watch video at the expense of traditional cable and
satellite connections.
Tech-giants such as Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc
have signed up deals to beef up their video services.
Twitter has a deal with the NFL to stream its Thursday night
games during the 2016 regular season, while Facebook streamed
some U.S. men's Olympic team games in partnership with the NBA.
