SAN FRANCISCO, June 18 Amazon.com Inc Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos unveiled a "Fire" smartphone on Wednesday with free, unlimited photo storage, jumping into a crowded field dominated by Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics.

Bezos, in a rare media appearance, touted features that Amazon hopes might help the 4.7-inch device stand out from the pack, including an option that helps users easily buy products and TV shows that the phone recognizes. (Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Bernard Orr)