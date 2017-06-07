June 7 Parts of Amazon.com Inc's U.S. home page appeared to be down on Tuesday, Reuters witnesses and users on Twitter reported.

When shoppers clicked on various product listings from Amazon's home page, they were directed to a page with an image of a dog and the text, "Sorry something went wrong on our end." Company representatives did not immediately return a request for comment. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)