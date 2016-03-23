SAN FRANCISCO, March 23 Online retailer
Amazon.com Inc said on Wednesday a recent survey of its
employees found that female workers earned 99.9 cents for every
dollar earned by men in the same positions last year.
Arjuna Capital, the activist arm of investment firm Baldwin
Brothers Inc, has been pushing the Seattle-based company to
report the difference between men and women's pay and the
company's plans to close the gap.
The U.S. securities regulator said last week Amazon.com
should allow shareholders to vote on a proposal on gender pay
equality put forward by Arjuna, after the company had sought
permission to omit the proposal from its proxy statement.
