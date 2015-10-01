Oct 1 Amazon.com Inc signed a content licensing deal with CBS Corp for three new shows, the latest move in the e-commerce giant's attempt to cater to the rising popularity of on-demand content.

The deal will allow the shows, including comic-thriller "BrainDead", to be available only on Prime video service for the next three years, the companies said in a joint statement on Thursday..

Amazon Prime members in the United States will have unlimited access to Mary Elizabeth Winstead-starrer "BrainDead" four days after broadcast without any extra cost.

The internet retailer has been investing heavily in digital media, hoping to draw traffic and drive sales as consumers increasingly spurn traditional TV offerings in favor of on-demand content.

Amazon's video streaming service serves up thousands of movies and TV programs in competition with Netflix Inc and Hulu.

The company said earlier this year it was also aiming to produce close to 12 movies a year for theatrical release which would then be available on its Prime video service.

As part of the deal announced on Thursday, the companies also extended and expanded the CBS and Showtime titles for Prime members. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)