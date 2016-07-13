BRIEF-Charles River Associates acquires C1 Consulting
* Charles River Associates acquires C1 Consulting, a life sciences strategy consulting firm
July 13 Amazon.com Inc said customers placed 60 percent more orders worldwide on "Prime Day" shopping event on Tuesday, compared with a year earlier.
The online retailer said it sold the most number of Amazon devices on a single day and Fire TV Stick was its best-selling device.
Amazon's shares were up 0.7 percent at $753.71 in early trading on the Nasdaq on Wednesday. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Charles River Associates acquires C1 Consulting, a life sciences strategy consulting firm
* CBS Corp - Winfrey will make her first appearance on CBS News' sunday night broadcast '60 Minutes' this fall Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* OTI receives purchase order for first installment of 10,000 cashless payment systems sale into Japanese market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: