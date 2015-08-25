SAN FRANCISCO Aug 25 Amazon.com Inc
said on Tuesday it will begin delivering wine, beer and spirits
to U.S. customers for the first time as part of its speedy
delivery service, Prime Now.
The online retailer is expanding Prime Now, its one- and
two-hour service, to Seattle, where the company is
headquartered, and offering alcohol deliveries there.
Amazon Prime, the company's $99 per year shopping membership
program, offers free two-day delivery on millions of items. It
is a key testing ground for the retailer's new services, ranging
from TV and on-demand video to fast delivery.
Amazon has said it has "tens of millions" of Prime
subscribers. Analysts estimate the program to have around 40
million users worldwide.
The company has steadily expanded Prime Now since it
launched the service in New York City last year. It facilitates
integration of the retailer's grocery delivery service, Amazon
Fresh, which has been slower to expand to new markets.
On-demand grocery delivery is a growing and competitive
market in the United States. Instacart, a grocery delivery
company, announced on Tuesday that it had expanded to
Indianapolis, its 17th city. Other startups, like Postmates,
which focuses on meal delivery, also deliver personal care goods
and alcohol for customers using a network of couriers.
Prime Now customers can order using an app available on both
iOS and Android devices. Orders are shipped from smaller
warehouses, or hubs. An Amazon spokeswoman said the company
opened two facilities in Seattle and Kirkland, Washington, to
handle Prime Now deliveries.
(Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Dan Grebler)