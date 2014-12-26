Dec 26 Amazon.com Inc said more than 10
million new members worldwide tried its Prime subscription
service for the first time during the current holiday season.
Amazon Prime users get unlimited free two-day shipping for
$99 a year. They can access books, songs, movies, TV episodes
and upload unlimited photos on Amazons Cloud Drive.
The company, which is looking to offer same-day delivery on
all items sold by third-party merchants on its site, said
customers ordered more than 10 times as many items using this
option in the holiday season, compared with a year earlier.
Shares of the No. 1 U.S. online retailer were up 1 percent
at $306.31 in morning trading on the Nasdaq on Friday.
(Reporting By Kshitiz Goliya in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)