Dec 26 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it
drew more than 10 million new members to its Prime shipping and
digital content service over the holidays and intends to offer
one-hour shipping to more cities in 2015.
Amazon considers its $99-a-year Prime membership, which
confers free two-day shipping and streaming of select movies and
songs, essential to driving its growth and margins. It was
unclear, however, how many of the 10 million new members were
just taking advantage of a standing 30-day free trial offer.
The Internet retailer has never disclosed the precise number
of Prime subscribers, except to say it is in the tens of
millions. Analysts estimate it is growing at a rapid clip, and
the company continues to try and spice it up with new content.
The company's shares climbed 2.07 percent to $309.31 in
midday Nasdaq trading.
Amazon said customers ordered more than 10 times as many
items via same-day delivery this holiday season, compared with a
year earlier. It did not reveal figures for Prime Now, the novel
one-hour delivery option unveiled for parts of New York City's
Manhattan borough just this month.
"We are working hard to make Prime even better and expanding
the recently launched Prime Now to additional cities in 2015,"
CEO Jeff Bezos said in a statement.
Amazon also said nearly 60 percent of its customers shopped
via a mobile device this holiday, and total holiday sales
through its smartphone app doubled this year. That may reflect
"showrooming," when customers browse physical stores but make
their purchases online.
"Mobile continues to accelerate the secular shift from
offline to online purchases," said R.W. Baird analyst Colin
Sebastian. "Consumer use-cases for last-minute shopping,
in-store purchases and price comparison continue to expand."
