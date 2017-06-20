UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 20 Amazon.com Inc launched on Tuesday a subscription-based box shopping service, Prime Wardrobe, as the world's largest online retailer steps up efforts to boost its apparel business.
Prime Wardrobe will allow Amazon Prime subscribers to choose and try clothes, shoes and accessories from brands including Calvin Klein, Hugo Boss, Adidas, Levi's, as well as Amazon's private labels. (amzn.to/2smeJL3)
The service, which is still being tested, is similar to a number of "try-before-you-buy" services including Stitch Fix, TrunkClub and Rent the Runway.
Customers will be charged for the items they decide to keep and will get higher discounts if they buy a larger number of items, according to Amazon. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources