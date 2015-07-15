July 15 Merchants participating in Amazon.com's
much-advertised "Prime Day" sale saw an 80 percent rise in U.S.
sales from a year earlier, according to preliminary data from
e-commerce researcher ChannelAdvisor, although the event also
drew ire from some shoppers.
The one-day sale on Wednesday for members of Amazon's $99
per year Prime subscription service is similar to an annual sale
by China e-commerce merchant Alibaba.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc also launched an online sale on
Wednesday, a sign that the nation's largest retailer was
concerned that Amazon was gaining market share, Gilford
Securities analyst Bernard Sosnick said.
Discounts on products ranging from storage sets to robotic
vacuum cleaners sent orders per minute at the peak higher than
on "Black Friday, the term for the day after Thanksgiving,
which traditionally has been the top retail sales day in the
United States, Amazon said. It did not give detailed sales
numbers but said it sold 35,000 Lord of the Rings Blu-Ray sets
in 15 minutes and that a Kate Spade handbag was sold out in a
minute.
Some Amazon shoppers vented on Twitter that Prime Day deals
were selling out too quickly and complained that deals were not
attractive enough.
Other shoppers used the #PrimeDayFail hashtag on Twitter.
One user tweeted: "Hey @Amazon, #PrimeDay is not Black Friday in
July. It's April Fools' in July. #primedayfail".
Adobe Digital Index said that 50 percent of overall
sentiment related to Prime Day on social media was about
disappointment.
"Much of the disappointed chatter focused on the lack of
blockbuster deals," it said, adding that users cited sales of
less desirable items like socks and towels.
An Amazon spokeswoman said the retailer was listening to its
customers and planned to add more deals like TVs.
ChannelAdvisor calculated the 80 percent rise in U.S. sales
as of 12 p.m. ET (1600 GMT) based on sales by partner retailers
that sell on Amazon.com.
Sales rose 40 percent in Amazon Europe, ChannelAdvisor said.
Amazon declined to comment on the data.
Wal-Mart launched a three-month online sale of some 2,000
items on Wednesday. The company said customers "shouldn't have
to pay a fee" to get low prices, a dig at Amazon, which it did
not name. Deals should be around for more than a single day, a
spokesman said.
Target Corp has been running its own summer "Black
Friday" sale since 2010 and is offering it for 10 days through
Saturday.
(Additional reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Leslie Adler)