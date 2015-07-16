July 16 Amazon.com Inc said customers
ordered 34.4 million items worldwide during its highly
publicized Prime Day sale, breaking the record set by last
year's Black Friday sale.
Amazon's shares touched a record high of $473.21 on
Thursday, a day after the online retailer held the one-day
event.
The company also said a record number of new members tried
its $99-per-year Prime service on the day of the sale, with "The
Lord of the Rings" movie box sets proving the most sought-after
product.
Limited-period deals were offered on a host of items ranging
from microfiber towels to televisions and robotic vacuum
cleaners.
Sellers who use Amazon's fulfillment services reported a 300
percent rise in unit sales, with one vendor saying he made
$16,000 per hour.
Green smoothie mixes were among the highest-selling items in
Japan, while Canadians used the day to stock up on Huggies
diapers, and the Monopoly board game was France's favorite
product, Amazon said.
On the downside, the company came in for criticism on social
media, with some customers disappointed by the speed at which
offers ended and the lack of blockbuster discounts.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc, the world's largest retailer,
also launched a three-month sale on Wednesday to counter Amazon,
which has emerged as a serious competitor in the past few years.
The first day of WalMart's sale saw a triple-digit jump
orders for same-day pickup compared with a year earlier, with
high demand for Apple Inc's iPad Air and FitBit Inc's
Charge HR, the company said in an email on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Simon Jennings)