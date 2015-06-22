By Sai Sachin R
| June 22
June 22 It could soon pay more to write
lengthier books, if you are an author self-publishing on
Amazon.com Inc's Kindle ebook platform.
Starting next month, the e-commerce giant will pay
independent authors based on the number of pages read, rather
than the number of times their book has been borrowed.
Amazon's Kindle Direct Publishing platform lets authors set
list prices, decide rights and edit the book at any time.
Self-publishing has transformed what it means to be an
author. Simply uploading a document and adding a cover layout to
it can turn anyone into a published writer on ebook platforms
such as Kindle and Smashwords.
Amazon said on Monday the move would better align payout
with the length of books and how much customers read.
"We're making this switch in response to great feedback we
received from authors," Amazon said on its self-publishing
portal. (amzn.to/1dbpx3u)
Amazon uses a complex method to determine payments for
independent authors - payouts are based on a fund, the size of
which is set by Amazon every month.
Under the new plan, authors will get a share of the fund
proportionate to the number of pages read.
While independent authors have largely embraced Amazon's
self-publishing platform, the company has in the past been
involved in bitter fights with large publishers.
The company had a stand-off with publisher Hachette Book
Group and some authors last year over pricing. The fight ended
when Hachette and Amazon reached a multi-year agreement for
e-book and print book sales in November.
(Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)