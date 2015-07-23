(Adds comment from analyst call, comparison to Wal-Mart market
value, updates share price)
By Anya George Tharakan and Mari Saito
July 23 Amazon.com Inc shares surged
more than 17 percent on Thursday as the online retailer posted
an unexpected quarterly profit, pushing its market value above
that of Wal-Mart Stores Inc, the world's largest
retailer.
Amazon also forecast third-quarter revenue above estimates,
and reported strong sales in North America, and unprecedented
growth in its popular Prime two-day unlimited shipping service.
Prime, which for $99 a year also provides exclusive access
to certain movies, music and Kindle books, is getting new
subscribers at rates "higher than we've ever seen," Chief
Financial Officer Brian Olsavsky told analysts on a conference
call.
Membership was growing faster outside the United States than
inside, helped in part by its recent one-day sale event called
"Prime Day," Amazon noted. But it declined to disclose
membership figures.
"Growth has been fueled in large part by Prime growth and
also (item) selection growth so it's been a huge driver both in
North America and international segments," Olsavsky said in a
separate call for reporters.
For the second quarter, sales in North America, the
company's biggest market, rose 25.5 percent to $13.8 billion in
the second quarter from a year earlier, helped by strong demand
for electronics and general merchandise.
Revenue from the company's cloud computing division, Amazon
Web Services, soared 81.5 percent to $1.82 billion, accounting
for nearly 8 percent of the quarter's revenue, it said on
Thursday.
Shares of Amazon, which began as an online bookstore 20
years ago, jumped more than 17 percent to $566.02 after the
Seattle-based company reported results. If the stock maintains
this level on Friday, Amazon's market value would well exceed
Wal-Mart's $233.52 billion.
Amazon declined to comment on rising competition from new
online retailers like Jet.com, which offers annual memberships
at half the price of Amazon Prime and promises savings on 10
million products.
Jet, which has so far raised $220 million from top venture
capital firms, will list its discounted prices next to Amazon's
lowest price for the same products.
"We've been in competition with some of the biggest names in
retail," Olsavsky said, "so we're used to competition but we're
focused on the customer."
"It looks like they beat across every major revenue line,"
said Colin Sebastian, analyst with Robert W. Baird & Co. "That,
along with the surprise profit beat, is icing on the cake, so to
speak."
The company forecast net sales would grow 13 percent to 24
percent, to a range of $23.3 billion to $25.5 billion, in the
third quarter, well above analysts' consensus estimate of $23.89
billion according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Amazon estimated an operating loss of $480 million to an
operating income of $70 million for the third quarter.
Amazon reported a profit of $92 million, or 19 cents per
share, for the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a
loss of $126 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 19.9 percent to $23.19 billion.
Analysts on average had expected a loss of 14 cents per
share on revenue of $22.39 billion.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru and Mari Saito
in San Francisco; Editing by Stephen R. Trousdale and Richard
Chang)