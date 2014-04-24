SAN FRANCISCO, April 24 Amazon.com Inc
reported a 32-percent jump in first-quarter net income on
Thursday as the largest U.S. online retailer's revenue rose a
better-than-expected 23 percent.
The e-commerce giant, which is also rapidly expanding its
lineup of devices and computing services to sustain its pace of
growth, reported earnings per share of 23 cents, in line with
Wall Street expectations.
Revenue rose to $19.74 billion, slightly beating
expectations of a 21 percent jump to $19.4 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Bernard Orr)