Oct 22 E-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc
reported a profit for the second quarter in a row, propelled by
higher sales in North America, its biggest market, and another
period of strong growth in its Amazon Web Services cloud
business.
The world's biggest online retailer reported a profit of $79
million, or 17 cents per share, for the third quarter ended
Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $437 million, or 95 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Total net sales rose 23.2 percent to $25.36 billion.
