Oct 22 E-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc reported a profit for the second quarter in a row, propelled by higher sales in North America, its biggest market, and another period of strong growth in its Amazon Web Services cloud business.

The world's biggest online retailer reported a profit of $79 million, or 17 cents per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $437 million, or 95 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total net sales rose 23.2 percent to $25.36 billion. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)