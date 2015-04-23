BRIEF-Tandem Diabetes Care prices common stock offering of 18 mln shares
* Tandem Diabetes Care Inc - prices common stock offering of 18 million shares at $1.25 per share Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nGbOLP) Further company coverage:
April 23 E-commerce company Amazon.com Inc's quarterly revenue rose 15 percent, helped by higher revenue from North America, its biggest market, and its fast-growing cloud-computing services unit.
The company reported a loss of $57 million, or 12 cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 31 compared with a profit of $108 million, or 23 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $22.7 billion from $19.74 billion.
Amazon broke out the numbers for its cloud computing unit, Amazon Web Services, for the first time, saying revenue in the unit rose 49 percent to $1.57 billion. (Reporting by Lehar Mann in Bengaluru and Nandita Bose in Chicago; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.58, revenue view $3.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: