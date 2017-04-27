UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 27 Amazon.com Inc posted a 41.1 percent jump in first-quarter profit on Thursday, driven by sustained growth in online retail sales and its profitable cloud business.
The world's biggest online retailer said net income rose to $724 million, or $1.48 per share, from $513 million, or $1.07 per share, a year earlier. This marks the eighth straight quarter Amazon has posted a net profit.
The company's net sales rose 22.6 percent to $35.71 billion in the quarter ended March 31 from $29.13 billion. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources