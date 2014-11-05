SAN FRANCISCO Nov 5 Amazon.com Inc is
testing deliveries via taxis in San Francisco and Los Angeles,
according to the Wall Street Journal, as the Internet retailer
explores alternative modes of delivery to speed up shipments
while restraining cost.
Amazon is using the taxi-hailing mobile app, Flywheel, to
ship parcels via licensed cabs, studying the feasibility of
using taxi fleets more broadly as a delivery avenue, the Journal
cited people familiar with the matter as saying.
The e-commerce company, stung by shipping delays last
Christmas blamed on services such as UPS and Fedex
, has been exploring various options from regional
couriers to its own delivery vehicles.
In its latest test, Amazon summoned cabs through Flywheel to
distribution centers, from where they picked up as many as 10
packages bound for the same location at about $5 per package,
the Journal reported.
The deliveries usually took place early in the morning, when
taxi traffic was low and the competition unlikely to notice, the
paper cited the people as saying.
(Reporting by San Francisco newsroom; Editing by Bernadette
Baum)