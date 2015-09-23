Sept 23 Amazon.com Inc will launch six TV show pilots for its video streaming service in the United States, the UK, Germany and Austria for the 2015 fall pilot season.

The company said on Wednesday it would ask viewers for feedback and turn the most popular pilots into full series.

The pilots include "Z", about Zelda Fitzgerald and her relationship with husband F. Scott Fitzgerald, author of "The Great Gatsby".

Another, "One Mississippi", a dark comedy about a woman coping with the loss of her mother, features comedian Louis CK as executive producer and "Juno" scriptwriter Diablo Cody as co-writer.

Other pilots include "Edge", a western drama based on George G. Gilman's book series; "Good Girls Revolt"; political thriller "Patriot" and the comedy "Highston", which has Sacha Baron Cohen as an executive producer.

Amazon and Netflix Inc are quickly reinventing television with their original content, bringing in big names and enticing them with creative liberty and relieving them from concerns about offending advertisers.

Amazon won five Emmy awards on Sunday for its transgender comedy "Transparent."

