SAN FRANCISCO Aug 25 Amazon.com Inc has agreed to buy live-streaming gaming network Twitch for more than $1 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Twitch and Amazon were not immediately available for comment.

The deal could be announced later on Monday, a source told the Wall Street Journal. (on.wsj.com/1nuyLHb)

Google was earlier in talks to buy Twitch, with reports emerging in May that the internet search giant had agreed to buy the company for $1 billion, but a deal was never confirmed.

San Francisco-based Twitch allows gamers to broadcast live streams of themselves playing videogames. Its social networking features allow viewers to communicate with each other and the featured gamer during broadcasts. The company says more than 45 million gamers visit its site every month.

Video games are among the most popular content on YouTube, the world's No. 1 video website owned by Google.

Tech blog The Information reported news of talks related to the deal earlier on Monday.