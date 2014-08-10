NEW YORK Aug 10 Amazon.com has halted
pre-orders of some Disney movies, the Wall Street Journal
reported on Sunday, in what appears to be another contract
dispute after the online giant began a protracted spat with
publisher Hachette Book Group this year.
Physical copies of titles such as "Maleficent" and "Captain
America: The Winter Soldier" were unavailable for order on
Amazon.com on Sunday. Digital copies of some of the movies in
question were still available for pre-order.
Messages sent to Amazon.com and Disney were not immediately
answered.
Amazon has been waging a battle against Hachette, the
fourth-largest U.S. book publisher, over the price the online
retailer can charge for e-books. Hachette is owned by France's
Lagardere.
A group called Authors United ran a two-page ad in the New
York Times on Sunday, criticizing Amazon for halting pre-orders
from some Hachette authors and slowing delivery of books by
Hachette authors. The ad was signed by more than 900 writers,
including Stephen King and Donna Tartt.
Amazon says pricing e-books at $14.99 or $19.99 is too
expensive. It argues that cheaper e-books sell more copies and
so ultimately generate more revenue and more royalties for
authors.
(Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Alison Williams)